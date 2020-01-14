× iHeart lays off QC radio DJs as part of company restructuring move

Reports across the country indicate that staff at iHeart Media stations have been hit with layoffs, and that includes jobs in the Quad Cities.

On Tuesday, January 14, iHeart Media posted a statement on its website saying they were launching a “new organizational structure” as a way to modernize and take advantage of new technologies.

The same day that the statement was released, reports indicated that stations across the country had been laying off employees. iHeart has several radio stations in the Quad Cities, including WOC News Talk 1420, Mix 96, and 101.3 KISS-FM.

101.3 KISS FM host Todd Alan and WOC host Dave Levora announced on social media that they had been let go from their positions. Sources indicate that several other QC radio hosts were included in the layoffs.

Jim Fisher’s program was replaced with syndicated programming on Tuesday, but there has been no official announcement regarding his employment.