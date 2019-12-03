Donate to our all-day Toys for Tots drive until 7 p.m. tonight – details here

In the Kitchen with Fareway: Freezer-Friendly Ribeye Philly Cheesesteaks

Posted 5:45 am, December 3, 2019, by

It’s a busy time of year and making dinner can sometimes be a challenge, but not with this make-ahead meal from Fareway Food Stores!

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer showed us how to make freezer-friendly Ribeye Philly Cheesesteaks:

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

2 (8 ounce) ribeye steaks, thinly sliced

¼ tsp. seasoned salt

To serve:

4 buns, any kind

4 slices provolone cheese

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté peppers and onions for about 5 minutes or until they begin to soften. Remove from skillet. Season steak slices with seasoned salt and add to skillet. Sear for 2 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

Combine peppers, onions and steak.

Let mixture cool, then store in a freezer-friendly container or baggie.

To serve: let cheesesteak mix thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Layer cheesesteak mix and provolone cheese on a bun. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake at 350°F for 10-15 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Nutrition information per serving: 577 calories; 32.9 g fat; 14 g saturated fat; 88.8 mg cholesterol; 39.5 g carbohydrate; 4.1 g fiber; 5.4 g sugar; 30.7 g protein

