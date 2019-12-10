In the Kitchen with Fareway: Freezer-Friendly English Muffin Pizzas

Posted 5:45 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13AM, December 10, 2019

It’s a busy time of year and making dinner can sometimes be a challenge, but not with this make-ahead meal from Fareway Food Stores!

On Tuesday, December 10th, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer showed us how to make freezer-friendly English Muffin Pizzas:

INGREDIENTS

6 whole wheat English muffins split in half

¾ cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup finely chopped toppings of your choice (pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, etc.)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat broiler.

Place English muffin halves (cut side up) on a baking sheet and broil for 2-3 minutes or until they begin to brown.

Remove from oven and layer with pizza sauce, cheese and toppings.

To freeze: flash freeze individual pizzas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper for 1-2 hours. Wrap individual pizzas in clear plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store in a large zip-top bag in the freezer.

To serve: Bake pizzas from frozen at 375°F for 13-15 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving (2 pizzas; cheese topping only): 246 calories; 7.5 g fat; 3.5 g saturated fat; 18.6 mg cholesterol; 674.4 mg sodium; 31.5 g carbohydrate; 4.4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13.1 g protein

