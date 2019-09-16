More than $8.5 million wagered during Iowa’s first month of sports betting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, IOWA -- It's been one month since sports betting became legal in Iowa. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission released the first month's report. The report shows that $8,576,245.68 was wagered at all 13 participating casinos in the state.

"Football reigns king," Director of Marketing for Bettendorf's Isle Casino and Hotel Colin Spewak said. "Iowa and Iowa state are definitely the two local favorites."

Spewak said that local games get the most bets, but national games receive many bets too.

The report from The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission shows that Iowa made $145,914.53 in tax revenue during the first month. It also shows that people who placed bets have won $6,414,558.15 off of the games.

"Nothing is more exciting than winning some money while betting on your team," Spewak said.

The Bettendorf Isle Casino offers three ways for people to bet. You can bet by app, new kiosks, or at the betting counter.

The mobile app requires betting to be done within the borders of the state.

"We continue to see new faces in the door everyday," Spewak said. "When you see your team winning on one of the big screens over here, cheering as loud as you can, having a great time, I just can not think of a better experience to provide our customers."

Prairie Meadows in Altoona made the most in the state on sports betting, bringing in more than half a million dollars in the first month.