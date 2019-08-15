Sports betting now legal in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, IOWA -- Sports betting opens in Iowa for the first time today, August 15th, at noon. You can bet on professional, college, and certain fantasy sports.

"There's really nowhere else in the Midwest where you can get a sports wager in," William Hill Vice President of Marketing Michael Grodsky said. "This is really the sports betting capital of the Midwest, so it's fantastic."

The Isle Casino in Bettendorf will hold a ribbon cutting on August 15, 2019 at noon. Mayor of Bettendorf, Robert Gallagher, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and first ceremonial bet. The sports book counter will open right after the first bet is placed.

"Talking about Bettendorf, you can tell its going to be quit the hub when we come time for The Super Bowl, March Madness, and even to start off the NFL regular season," Grodsky said. "You're going to have folks from all over the region coming in here, because it's now legal."

The sports book as The Isle Casino will be run by William Hill Sports Book out of Las Vegas, Nevada. They are the largest sports betting company in the world.

The sports book will have betting sheets inside and staff to help place your bet if needed. The lowest bet can be two dollars.

They also offer a mobile phone app, so you can bet anywhere and anytime in the state of Iowa. To collect your winnings, head back to the sports book counter at The Isle Casino.

You can also place bets at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.

Of Iowa's 19-casinos, ll but one is offering sports gambling.