Body found in Mississippi River near Andalusia

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed that a body was found in the Mississippi river near Andalusia, Illinois just after 3 p.m.

Gustafson also said that it is the body of a 23-year-old man from West Chicago, and that his name is not being released until family is notified.

News8 will follow the investigation and update as more information is released.