East Moline man missing after leaving Rock Island bar; police seeking help

East Moline police are searching for a man who went missing on the night of Thursday, September 12th.

23-year-old Jeremy Swiatek was reported missing after not being seen after leaving Billy Bob’s tavern in the District area of Rock Island.

He is white male with brown hair and blues eyes, weighs in at about 160 pounds, and is 5’7″ tall.

If you any information on Swiatek’s whereabouts or disappearance, call the City of East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309 762-9500.