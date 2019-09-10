Live at 11: Bettendorf PD to talk about August 17th murder at Big 10 Mart

BETTENDORF, Iowa — More than three weeks after a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed while working at a gas station, police plan to talk about the investigation.

Police said a robbery was attempted at the Big 10 Mart / BP gas station on Saturday, August 17 around 5:40 p.m. Amid the chaos, the clerk, Brittany M. Wilson, was shot and killed.

That gas station location is at 2480 53rd Avenue, about one mile east of Interstate 74.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

41.575681 -90.498341