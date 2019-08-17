Clerk fatally shot at gas station in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Scott County Sheriff is assisting Bettendorf Police in a death investigation involving a robbery and homicide at the BP gas station and Big 10 Mart on 53rd St. and 18th St. in Bettendorf.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th, a robbery was attempted at a Big 10 Mart gas station on 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf. Amidst the chaos, the store clerk, a 28-year-old woman, was shot and killed.

The case is still being investigated and the suspect remains unknown, pending retrieval of video evidence from Big 10. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.