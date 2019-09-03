Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District spells out plans for 2019-2020 school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District said his schools will focus on being community-minded and teach students to become academic achievers during the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence spoke about the state of Rocky schools on Tuesday, September 3, highlighting successes from the 2018-2019 year and talked about what he hopes for in the future.

As Dr. Lawrence starts his first year on the job, he said he's been on a listening tour from the beginning.

"What I'm hearing is with our theme this year of "pounding the rock," working hard, staying focused, and meeting the goal, we have everyone that's excited about that new beginning," he said. "Where everyone's focus, everyone's expectation that you're going to work hard to succeed because success doesn't come overnight."

Lawrence said the district would also focus on preparing students for college and improving high school graduation rates.