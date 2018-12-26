× Rock Island-Milan school district selects new superintendent

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Rock Island-Milan School District has picked its next superintendent.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence II was hired on Friday, December 21 to serve as the superintendent. He will be taking over for Dr. Mike Oberhaus, who is retiring after 32 years of service.

Dr. Lawrence has been working in public education for 28 years. His experience hails from Milwaukee Public Schools, where he worked as a teacher and the educational leader.

His first day will be July 1, 2019.