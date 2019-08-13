× Bicyclist killed in hit and run accident, identified as Grandview firefighter

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man riding a bicycle was pronounced dead after a hit and run accident Monday morning.

Devin A. Estabrook, 49, was riding north on a bicycle on Highway 61 on Monday, August 12 when he was struck by a vehicle from behind near the intersection of 41st Street South in Muscatine just before 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling in the same direction and did not stop at the scene, the release said.

Estabrook, from Letts, Iowa, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria, Iowa where he was pronounced dead, according to Muscatine Police Department Assistant Police Chief Phil Sargent.

Estabrook was a firefighter with Grandview Fire Department, according to a post from the City of Grandview, Iowa Facebook page.