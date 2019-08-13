Bicyclist killed in hit and run accident, identified as Grandview firefighter

Posted 12:42 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, August 13, 2019

Devin Estabrook, 49, from Letts, Iowa, was pronounced dead at a Peoria, Iowa hospital following a hit and run accident on Monday, August 12, 2019. Photo from the City of Grandview, Iowa Facebook page.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man riding a bicycle was pronounced dead after a hit and run accident Monday morning.

Devin A. Estabrook, 49, was riding north on a bicycle on Highway 61 on Monday, August 12 when he was struck by a vehicle from behind near the intersection of 41st Street South in Muscatine just before 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling in the same direction and did not stop at the scene, the release said.

Estabrook, from Letts, Iowa, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria, Iowa where he was pronounced dead, according to Muscatine Police Department Assistant Police Chief Phil Sargent.

Estabrook was a firefighter with Grandview Fire Department, according to a post from the City of Grandview, Iowa Facebook page.

Muscatine police are still asking anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle involved in the hit and run to contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, extension 608. People can also message the Muscatine Police Department via the MPD Facebook page.
