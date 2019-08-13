Muscatine police asking for help in search for vehicle involved in bicycle hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- The Muscatine Police Department and Iowa State Patrol are asking for help identifying a vehicle that left the scene of an crash involving a bicyclist.

A bicyclist riding north on Highway 61 on Monday, August 12 was struck by a vehicle from behind near the intersection of 41st Street South in Muscatine just before 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling in the same direction and did not stop at the scene, the release said.

Muscatine police has not yet responded about the bicyclist's condition.

Anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle involved in the hit and run are asked to contact Lt. Anthony Kies of the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, extension 608. People can also message the Muscatine Police Department via the MPD Facebook page.