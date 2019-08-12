× Ladies of WQAD Plan Week-Long Benefit for Dress for Success Quad Cities

Everything changed on April 30, 2019.

That’s when the temporary flood wall in downtown Davenport failed, sending the mighty Mississippi River into streets and storefronts – including Dress for Success Quad Cities.

In a matter of seconds, the nonprofit’s location on E. 2nd Street was underwater and in a matter of days, they were told to move out of their building. Thankfully, they were able to find a temporary location, but the search for a permanent location – and the money to pay for it – is a daunting task.

We want to help them stay afloat – and flourish.

Starting Monday, August 19th, the ladies of WQAD News 8 are holding a week-long benefit for Dress for Success Quad Cities. During the week, we will share stories of this nonprofit’s impact and progress as we work together to fund their capital fundraising project.

On Thursday, August 22nd, you can become part of this important effort! We are holding a day-long collection drive from 9am-7pm at WQAD, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline. We are only collecting monetary donations on this day – not clothing – because Dress for Success just completed a community-wide clothing drive in June.

Then, on Friday, August 23rd (4pm-8pm) and Saturday, August 24th (10am-4pm), we are teaming up with THE Market in Moline to host a Summer Social. This two-day event includes 60+ vendors, food trucks, live music, and more – inside and outside the Spotlight Theatre and Event Center, located at 1800 7th Avenue, Moline. 100% of your $5 entry fee goes straight to Dress for Success Quad Cities.

Please share this news and join Denise Hnytka, Angie Sharp, and the ladies of WQAD News 8 as we make a difference for Dress for Success Quad Cities and help them take their services of empowering women to the next level in our community.

Thank you to SENB Bank and Huiskamp Collins Investments – for believing in this mission and supporting this week-long benefit.