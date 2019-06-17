Dress for Success QC holds clothing drive to recoup what was lost in the flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- An organization that provides clothing and resources for people seeking employment is trying to recoup what they lost in a flood breach downtown Davenport.

Dress for Success Quad Cities kicked off the "Staying Afloat Community Clothing Drive" on Monday, June 17. Organizers are asking donors to drop off new or gently used work-appropriate clothing and accessories.

There are more than 40 locations around the Quad Cities accepting donations. Click here to see the list.

The clothing drive goes through Friday, June 28.

