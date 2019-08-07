WHAT’S HAPPENING? Bags-N-Brews, Tug Fest, and Back to School Haircuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davenport, Iowa - Brewed is proud to sponsor the 7th Annual Bags-N-Brews Saturday, August 10th.

The event is just that - a bags tournament and great beer from our local breweries. All the proceeds benefit Gilda's Club Quad Cities.

The event is open to the public and a free will donation will be accepted upon entry at Lindsey Park in the Village of East Davenport. If you want to participate in the bags tournament, it's $35/person. Bags-N-Brews also features free food from Famous Dave's, live music, a silent auction, and raffle. It goes from 1p.m. - 5 p.m.

LeClaire, Iowa and Port Byron, Illinois - One of the most unique annual events along the Mississippi River takes place this weekend: Tug Fest! That's where a giant tug-of-war rope is placed across our Mighty Mississippi and people in either state tug as hard as they can to get the bragging rights.

There are festivities on both sides of the river and there are even two websites, depending on which state you want to visit! Click here for Iowa Tug Fest. Click here for Illinois Tug Fest. There are events all weekend but the main event begins Saturday at 12:30pm.

Rock Falls, Illinois - If your kid's in need of a haircut, there's a great event he or she can get one at.

Students are getting ready for their first day of school with a Back to School Bash. Organizer Ben Phillips says years ago, he and his wife decided to give back to the community and bought school supplies to give out for free.

Years later, he's still doing that and giving out discounted haircuts. In 2018, the attendance grew to almost 200 kids. Haircuts cost $7, but the school supplies are free. The event's being held at the Rock Falls Community Building, 601 West 10th Street, across from the library. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 11 and goes until 4 p.m.