Small business owner gives back to the community

ROCK FALLS, Illinois -- Kids in Rock Falls, Illinois celebrated going back to school today with a party. Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz, in Rock Falls, hosts the event with his wife. They provide free school supplies and discounted hair cuts to students of any age.

"We go to Walmart and we buy all the school supplies," Phillips said. "We also have personalizes book bags for the kids."

Phillips said this year, over 150 kids came to the event. They also had food, games, balloon animals, and a bounce house. They gave away prizes, like candy and toys.

"We're not going to end until everyone has school supplies," Phillips said. "Until the tables are empty."

This is the sixth year Phillips has hosted the event. He says he does this to give back to his community.

" I love living here," Phillips said. " I want to give to families."

The students in Rock Falls go back to school Thursday, August 16th.