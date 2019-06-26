What we know about the man accused in the deadly shooting of Deputy Troy Chisum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Illinois -- One day after a deputy from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, police identified the suspect as a 42-year-old man from Avon, Illinois.

Deputy Troy Chisum was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, June 25, while responding to a call in Avon, according to Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard. Nathan Woodring, was taken into custody in connection with the deputy's death. Charges were pending as of Wednesday.

According to the Fulton County State's Attorney, Woodring had prior run -ins with the law. Back in 2018 he was charged for resisting and obstruction of a peace officer and fleeing and attempting to elude. The state's attorney said Woodring was sentenced to four days behind bars and two years of probation.

Deputy Chisum was a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office, a paramedic with the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System- Weapons of Mass Destruction Special Response Team.