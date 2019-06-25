Report: Officer reportedly injured in active shooter situation south of Galesburg

AVON, Illinois — Several police are on scene where an officer was reportedly injured in a shooting in Fulton County, Illinois.

According to a report by the Macomb News Now, an officer was reported down near 5250 East Troy Road on Tuesday afternoon, June 25. This area is about 30 miles south of Galesburg.

A medical helicopter and Illinois State Police were spotted on scene after 3:30 p.m.

A WQAD News 8 viewer said deputies were responding from Warren and Knox Counties as well.

