× Red Cross volunteers help install free smoke detectors

MOLINE, Illinois — After last month’s successful “Sound the Alarm“ safety campaign during which the American Red Cross secured nearly 300 appointments to install new smoke alarms, volunteers headed out this Saturday, May 4, to get the devices mounted for homeowners, free of charge.

The event kicked off with a brief training. A total of 200 volunteers then headed out in teams to homes that signed up.

Tess Sheil, a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross, has been busy this week handing out water to those impacted by flooding. Still she said volunteering at this event was important, because it serves to save lives.

“This is a very positive event and as people move towards recovery, what we do is to support health, wellness, safety and the general well-being of our community. So this is is very important event as we do save lives by installing smoke detectors,” she said.

Organizers say the goal of the Sound the Alarm event today is to install 875 smoke alarms throughout the Quad Cities.