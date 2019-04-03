× Red Cross needs volunteers to help with ‘Sound the Alarm’ install day

MOLINE, Illinois — The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install smoke alarms inside people’s homes around the area.

The installations are part of a safety campaign called “Sound The Alarm,” which is a day where hundreds of families get free smoke alarms placed in their homes. On March 21 the Red Cross made 294 appointments to equip QC area households with smoke alarms.

Gearing up for the installation day on May 4th, the Red Cross is scouting for volunteers. The organization will provide tools and training. Installations will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click here to help out with Sound The Alarm