Volunteers clean up Rock Island neighborhood

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Volunteers grabbed trash bags and gloves for the annual Greenbush neighborhood spring cleaning. Half a dozen volunteers spread out and cleaned up 7th street in Rock Island.

The annual spring cleaning is usually done in May, but this year volunteers came out early. Organizers said it's to make the neighborhood clean for next weekend's NFL draft.

"It's a good view for people traveling through," Rock Island Township supervisor Alan Carmen said." It gives an indication about how people care about their neighborhoods and homes. Just like you keep the inside of your house clean, you'd want to keep the outside clean as well."

The supplies came from the City of Rock Island and Keep Rock Island Beautiful.