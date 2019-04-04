NFL Draft pick to be made in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A 2019 National Football League Draft pick will be held in Rock Island.

The live event will be held on April 27 at the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex at Augustana College. The event comes 100 years after the NFL was born in Canton, Ohio. Rock Island was one of 13 communities that was home to the teams that took part in the first season; locally it was the Rock Island Independents.

"There's no better way to bring the league's hundred years of history full circle than to partner with these communities and recognize their important place in history as part of the NFL's centennial celebration," said NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell.

The community can attend the event for free. Gates open at noon.

