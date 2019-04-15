× Birdies = Dollars For Your Favorite Charity During John Deere Classic

FACT: There will be THOUSANDS of birdies during the John Deere Classic. FACT: That means MILLIONS of dollars will go to charities across our area.

In exactly three months, we’ll know who the 2019 John Deere Classic Champion is. However, there’s a lot of work that needs to happen before the magic happens. On Monday, April 15th, 2019, the golf tournament is launching its annual Birdies for Charity fundraising drive at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.

During the event, representatives from more than 500 participating charities pick up their fundraising materials so they can start distributing them throughout the community. That means you’re going to start seeing pamphlets and information about Birdies for Charity at your workplace, in your mailbox, and more. Your small pledge makes a big difference for these groups and it gives the John Deere Classic and the Quad Cities some “bragging rights” as we try, once again, to become one of the top charitable events on the PGA Tour.

Your pledge is based on the number of birdies recorded in the actual golf tournament, as well as lump sum donations to specific charities. On top of that, a Bonus Fund consisting of tournament profits and a matching donation from the John Deere Foundation is distributed proportionately to each charity, with a minimum five perfect guarantee. John Deere underwrites all administrative expenses for the Birdies for Charity Program, making it possible for 100% of every donation – plus the bonus – to go to the donor’s designated charity.

2018 was another record-breaking year for Birdies for Charity. The tournament raised $13.45 million in 2018 for more than 500 area charities, meaning it has raised $107 million since 1971. Let’s help break a record in 2019!

For more information about the Birdies for Charity Program, click here.

John Deere Classic Week is July 8th through the 14th at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.