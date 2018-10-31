Birdies for Charity smashes record, passes major milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity Program smashed its record for amount given in one year in 2018 and also passed a major milestone.

The program raised $13,455, 351, a new record that beat 2017's record by more than $1 million.

However, that's not the only major accomplishment of the Birdies for Charity.

The program also broke the $100 million mark this year, totaling $107,058,042 over the course of the golf tournament, which began in 1971.

The Birdies for Charity Program is a fundraiser through the JDC. The non-profit event raises money for more than 500 charities in our area.

The checks were given to all of the charities immediately after the numbers were announced.

Director for the Birdies For Charity Program Kristy Ketcham-Jackson said she's excited for 2019.

The program also gave away a new Lexus to John Deckert, who guessed closest to the number of birdies made at the tournament.