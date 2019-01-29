× Illinois Governor announces Emergency Preparedness Plan ahead of potentially life-threatening cold

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced an Emergency Preparedness Plan that will be carried out by the State Emergency Operations Center, state agencies and local emergency management officials as record-breaking cold weather approaches the Midwest.

On January 29, arctic air is expected to move into Illinois and last through Thursday.

The National Weather Service indicated wind chills could reach -55 degrees in northern Illinois near the Quad Cities.

His plan outlines the risks of frostbite and hypothermia, while also offering tips for dressing and traveling in the cold.

In a press release, the governor’s office also offers additional resources to locate warming centers. Here is a link to a list of LOCAL warming centers.