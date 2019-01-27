× Trinity Hospitals to provide warming shelters during dangerous cold snap

MOLINE, Illinois- Temperatures for January 29 and 30 are expected to reach the negative 20’s, so staying outside isn’t recommended.

UnityPoint Health Trinity will welcome anyone who needs relief from the cold to it’s three Quad Cities campuses, as well as the Muscatine Center for Social Action.

On January 28 the four locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer shelter and warmth. From January 29 to January 30 the four locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.