The Bend officially opens for business

EAST MOLINE, Illinois- Wednesday, December 12 was a big day for the city, as The Bend, its first hotel, opened up.

We had Breakfast With…the owner Dan Murphy and developer Mike VanDeHeede Thursday, December 13 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The Bend is two hotels in one, a Hyatt House and a Hyatt Place, at 111 Bend Boulevard. The building is on the former industrial space of Case, where the company used to make combines. The hotel has transformed the blighted, deserted factory space on the city’s riverfront.

The 99-room Hyatt House is designed for extended stay and business travelers, featuring a full kitchen. They Hyatt Place includes 134 rooms for overnight stops and people attending weekend events.