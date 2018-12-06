× East Moline’s “The Bend” project readies to open dual Hyatt hotel

EAST MOLINE –

There’s less than a week until The Bend unveils the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotel. The hotel opens on Wednesday, December 12, on former industrial space where Case once made combines.

From high above the nine-story building, the hotel creates quite a first impression. It’s quite a transformation from the blighted, deserted factory.

“All the employees that we’ve hired are being trained right now,” said General Manager Ray Stoddard, on Thursday, December 6. “There’s just an enthusiasm that I haven’t seen in a really long time.”

It’s really two hotels in one and a prototype for Hyatt. The 99-room Hyatt House is designed for extended stay and business travel. It features a full kitchen.

Hyatt Place includes 134 rooms, which are great for overnight stops and attending weekend events.

“You can see the river from every single room,” said Stoddard.

The hotel is offering a Winter Extravaganza that features $99 rooms through January 31, 2019. For reservations, call (309) 755-6000.

“Ideally, we’ll have corporate during the week,” said Director of Sales Michelle Dotson. “On the weekends, it will be more social events that will come and stay.”

The sleek, modern look connects the new hotel with history. On the ninth floor, the River Room is all about the view.

“You feel like you’re in the middle of the river,” Stoddard continued. “You feel like you’re on a cruise ship because there’s nothing but water everywhere you look.”

From outside, it’s a signature project for The Bend. The development will grow to included entertainment, dining and apartments.

For now, last-minute preparations for a long run by the Mississippi River.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Dotson continued. “Lots of emotions going on with all the staff, but we are really excited.”