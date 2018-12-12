× Moline shooting victim considered ‘clinically deceased’

MOLINE, Illinois — The person who was injured in a shooting in Moline’s Florciente neighborhood is now considered “clinically deceased,” according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, December 9. One victim was hit by gunfire, Detective Michael Griffin said. That person was transferred to Iowa City where he was in “grave, critical condition.”

On Wednesday, December 12, Detective Griffin confirmed that the victim’s organs were being prepared for donation.

“Therefore, though the victim is declared clinically deceased he is not considered legally deceased,” said Detective Griffin.

Police said the case was expected to transition into a homicide investigation, “which it has been treated as from day one.”

An update was expected Thursday, December 13.