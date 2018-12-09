Early morning Moline shooting now involves multiple cities in QC region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- An early morning shooting investigation in Moline now involves multiple cities in our area.

Moline police say they got the initial call around 6:30 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the Florciente neighborhood. About a half a block was taped off near 4th Avenue and 8th Street while police looked for evidence.

Hours later just after noon, about a dozen cop cars were on scene on 8th Avenue in Silvis, Illinois.

Police say the two incidents are connected.

We still don't know how many people were hurt or if police have anyone in custody.

If you have any information, call Moline police or Crime Stoppers.

This story will be updated when more information is available.