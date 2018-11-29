× Appeals court upholds murder conviction for Davenport man serving life in prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An appeal has been denied for the man who is serving a life sentence for the shooting death of his parents.

In October of 2017, Sean Freese was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for killing his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese. He was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

According to online case records, Freese was appealing the two first-degree murder convictions.

“Sean does not challenge the sufficiency of the evidence as to whether he shot his parents or his parents died as a result,” read the Court of Appeals’ opinion. “He only challenges the sufficiency of the evidence on (certain) elements of the crimes.”

Those elements were whether Freese “acted with malice aforethought” and if he “acted willfully, deliberately, premeditatedly and with a specific intent to kill (the victim).”

The Court of Appeals decided to uphold the conviction.

