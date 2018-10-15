× Gun found in school bathroom prompts lockdown at Mid City High in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mid City High School was placed on lockdown after a gun was found in a bathroom.

The gun was found as officers were investigating the smell of burnt marijuana at the school on Monday, October 15, around 1:25 p.m., according to a statement from the City of Davenport.

Officers stopped two students to question them about their possible involvement with the marijuana smell, the statement said. That’s when one student ran from the staff, leaving the school on foot. The other student, a 16-year-old was detained and charged with interfering with official acts.

Charges are pending on the student who ran from the scene, according to the city’s statement.

There were no reported injuries, and the lockdown was lifted after a short period of time.

Mid City High is located near the intersection of Marquette Street and West Kimberly Road.

