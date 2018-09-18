× RICO Administrative building placed on lockdown after employees mistook noise as gunfire

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– The Rock Island County Administrative building was put on lockdown just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 18.

RICO Sheriff Gerald Bustos says a man visiting the Veterans’ Affairs Office became upset and started slamming doors on his way out of the building.

Bustos says employees in the building mistook the noise for gun fire and called 911.

The sheriff’s department as well as the Rock Island Police Department responded to the call, placing the building on lockdown for about 10 minutes.

Bustos says although it was a false alarm following the procedures were still critical.

“These days you really can’t (be too careful) and especially when you hear sounds like that. We know that this has happened in public buildings, that it has happened in local businesses and local governments and schools, so you can never be too cautious anymore,” Bustos says.

Bustos says he doesn’t know what made the man so upset at the time.

No charges were filed.