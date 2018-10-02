NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Fall Leaf Globes

It's the first Friday of Fall (unless you count last Friday like we did) and the leaves are starting to fall. So, we wanted to capture the "falling" of fall with a unique craft that anyone of any age can do!
On Friday, September 28th during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we made these Fall Leaf Globes. They're like Snow Globes, but for Fall! They are super easy to make. All you need is a mason jar, a twig, some confetti, and the guys' favorite - a glue gun. Click the video above to see how to put it all together and click the video below to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT!
We had a SPECIAL GUEST join us to make our Cocktail of the Week - Our Director Extraordinaire, Bill Dobbelare! See how that rhymes?! He stirred up a favorite for his family - Bourbon Street Punch - in celebration of something really fun they're doing this weekend and the special guests he has in town:
1 shot banana rum
1 shot pineapple rum
1 cup of orange juice
Float of Grenadine syrup
Cherry on top
Directions: Stir and serve!