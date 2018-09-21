NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: We’re Starting Fall Today Instead Of Tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Because... WHY NOT!? We had our end-of-summer fun and now we are ready for cooler temperatures, fall decorations, and pumpkin everything.

So today on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we got a jump start on the season and showed you two easy, affordable, and fast ways to make a fall wreath.

You don't need a lot of time (my biggest issue), talent (Jon's biggest issue), or money (everyone's biggest issue) to make your home beauti-FALL (see what I did there?).

All you need for these crafts are foam wreaths from your local hobby store, a variety of ribbon, and a variety of fake flowers. It's that easy! Click the video above to see what we did with those supplies to make an instant decoration for your front door.

Did we NAIL IT or FAIL IT? Click the video below to see what our wreaths looked like after just five minutes of work and to see our Cocktail of the Week:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Cocktail of the Week is a Ketz Concoction! Jon mixed up a Carmel Coke today. Find the recipe below.

1 shot butterscotch schnapps

6 ounces Coca-Cola

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the cola, then the schnapps. Stir and serve.