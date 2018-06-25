× “Person of interest” sought in Railroad Days shooting

GALESBURG, Illinois — Police have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the Saturday, June 24 shots-fired call that marred the city’s Railroad Days celebration.

Authorities would like to talk with Latrell A. Patterson, 18 and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shots fired. Police did locate two spent shell casings in the area, which was near the carnival.

Railroad Days wrapped up on Sunday, but Galesburg police have indicated they are increasing patrols in the area.