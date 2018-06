Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG-- Police say on Saturday June 24, 2018, shots were fired at Railroad Days in Galesburg.

The scene was caught on camera by people attending the carnival.

Police say no one was hurt, and they are still seeking suspects.

Police say there will be extra patrol, and they are still investigating.

Railroad Days ends on Sunday June 24 at 5 p.m.

Police say they will release more information on Monday.