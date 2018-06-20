Live Blog: Severe weather coverage

Several severe weather warnings are in effect – click here to see warnings in your area.
Dark Red: Flash flood warning
Yellow: Tornado Watch
Heaviest rain is making its way of I-80…
The biggest threat for the QCA right now is flash flooding – warning in effect until 7:45 p.m., according to StormTrack 8 Meteorologist James Zahara
NWS: DAVENPORT: Cars stranded on Kimberly Road west of Division, toward WalMart.
Storm is making its way NE…
2 inches of rain have fallen in a half hour.
James says the immediate QC could see up to 3, some local spots close to 4.
This is near Palmer Hills golf course.
Flood warnings in effect — get local alerts here: https://wqad.com/weather/warnings/
MidAmerican Energy’s outage map shows 120 people in the QC are without power.
A viewer sent this picture of clouds outside of Oneida, Illinois.
Our most recent update comes from Jeremy Marquette on W 46 Street, just west of Division Street in Davenport.
This photo was taken by our chief photographer, Andy McKay, in Walcott, Iowa.
Laura Charles took a great photo of lightning on Route 78 between Mt. Carroll and Morrison.
Debra Larson sent in this photo of a wall cloud in Harmon, Illinois, around 8:00 p.m.