Live Blog: Severe weather coverage

Posted 5:53 pm, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:58PM, June 20, 2018

Several severe weather warnings are in effect – click here to see warnings in your area.

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20185:55 pm

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:04 pm

Dark Red: Flash flood warning

Yellow: Tornado Watch

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:05 pm

Heaviest rain is making its way of I-80…

The biggest threat for the QCA right now is flash flooding – warning in effect until 7:45 p.m., according to StormTrack 8 Meteorologist James Zahara

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:07 pm

NWS: DAVENPORT: Cars stranded on Kimberly Road west of Division, toward WalMart.

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:19 pm

Storm is making its way NE…

“(The Flash flood warning) is very dangerous situation going on… especially the immediate Quad Cities” says James.
Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:20 pm

2 inches of rain have fallen in a half hour.

James says the immediate QC could see up to 3, some local spots close to 4.

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:24 pm

This is near Palmer Hills golf course.

Flood warnings in effect — get local alerts here: https://wqad.com/weather/warnings/

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:51 pm

MidAmerican Energy’s outage map shows 120 people in the QC are without power.

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:54 pm

Viewer submitted pic of possible funnel cloud near Milan.

Katrina Lamansky June 20, 20186:54 pm


A viewer sent this picture of clouds outside of Oneida, Illinois.

Travis Meier June 20, 20187:13 pm

Our most recent update comes from Jeremy Marquette on W 46 Street, just west of Division Street in Davenport.

Travis Meier June 20, 20187:39 pm

This photo was taken by our chief photographer, Andy McKay, in Walcott, Iowa.

Travis Meier June 20, 20187:55 pm

Laura Charles took a great photo of lightning on Route 78 between Mt. Carroll and Morrison.

Travis Meier June 20, 20188:42 pm

Debra Larson sent in this photo of a wall cloud in Harmon, Illinois, around 8:00 p.m.