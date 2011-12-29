Flood Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Bureau, IL; La Salle, IL; Putnam, IL
ILC011-099-155-191403-
/O.NEW.KLOT.FL.Y.0133.170619T0203Z-170622T0000Z/
/LSLI2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
903 PM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Illinois River at La Salle.
* until Wednesday evening.
* At 845 PM Sunday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Action stage is 19.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 19.6 feet by Tuesday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 20.0 feet…Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring
Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded.
&&
LAT…LON 4128 8896 4126 8930 4135 8929 4137 8896
$$
Flood Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Bureau, IL; La Salle, IL; Putnam, IL
ILC011-099-155-191403-
/O.NEW.KLOT.FL.Y.0133.170619T0203Z-170622T0000Z/
/LSLI2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
903 PM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Illinois River at La Salle.
* until Wednesday evening.
* At 845 PM Sunday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Action stage is 19.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 19.6 feet by Tuesday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 20.0 feet…Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring
Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded.
&&
LAT…LON 4128 8896 4126 8930 4135 8929 4137 8896
$$
Flood Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Bureau, IL; La Salle, IL; Putnam, IL
ILC011-099-155-191403-
/O.NEW.KLOT.FL.Y.0133.170619T0203Z-170622T0000Z/
/LSLI2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
903 PM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Illinois River at La Salle.
* until Wednesday evening.
* At 845 PM Sunday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Action stage is 19.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 19.6 feet by Tuesday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 20.0 feet…Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring
Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded.
&&
LAT…LON 4128 8896 4126 8930 4135 8929 4137 8896
$$