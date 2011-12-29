Flood Advisory

Areas affected: Bureau, IL; La Salle, IL; Putnam, IL



903 PM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Illinois River at La Salle.

* until Wednesday evening.

* At 845 PM Sunday the stage was 16.4 feet.

* Action stage is 19.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 19.6 feet by Tuesday

afternoon.

* Impact…At 20.0 feet…Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring

Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded.



