Scott County Democratic Chair Talks Iowa Gubernatorial Race Ahead of Iowa Primary Election

The Iowa Primary Election is upon us. On Tuesday, June 5th, voters across the state will head to the polls to vote on a variety of races. The biggest one is the Iowa Gubernatorial Race. To see who is running on both the Democratic and Republican Ticket, click the video above.

On Thursday, May 31st, we had "Breakfast With..." Thom Hart, Chair of the Scott County Democratic Party. We started our conversation by talking about what he thinks about this group of candidates, as well as Nate Boulton, who suspended his campaign last week:

We also chatted about the other races that voters need to be aware of before heading to the polls. Click the video below to see what those races are and the importance of Scott County as a whole to this year's elections:

The polls are open on Tuesday, June 5th from 7am to 9pm. To see where your polling place is, click here.

Thank you to Hickory Garden Restaurant in Davenport, Iowa for hosting us this morning. Here is what they're known best for: