Iowa democratic gubernatorial candidate Boulton suspends campaign in wake of controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nate Boulton has suspended his campaign amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wednesday, three women went on the record and shared their stories with the Des Moines Register. The women shared accusations that Boulton groped or rubbed himself against them at various times when he was in law school at Drake and then in 2015, as he was launching his campaign for the Iowa Senate.

Boulton released the following statement Thursday morning:

“I am so proud of the campaign that my staff, my supporters, and I ran in the past year,” said Boulton. “I was and still am inspired every day by the people who have chosen to fight alongside me in the Senate and on the campaign trail to share a positive vision forward for this incredible state of Iowa.”

“Democrats must win in November so we can begin to turn our state around,” said Boulton. “We join together to support the nominee and elect Democrats up and down the ticket. I will do all II can to support that mission and will never stop fighting for progressive causes.”

“These the last 48 hours have been trying. I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way. It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can be in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I know that will be my task moving on from here.”

“Thank you to everyone who stood with me in this campaign, especially the countless working families of the labor movement who joined me in this race and must now continue to fight for their way of life in this state. While I depart this campaign for governor with a heavy heart, I remain resolved to the greater cause creating a future Iowa we all can be proud to call our home.”