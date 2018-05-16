× Suspected Dixon HS Shooter charged with three felonies after opening fire in Dixon High School

DIXON, Illinois – A 19-year-old who opened fire in Dixon High School on the morning on May 16 has been charged with three felonies, according to Lee County Court documents.

Matt Milby, 19, of Dixon is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge at a school employee, and aggravated discharge in a school building, each punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison.

Milby was charged in Lee County Court after being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the shoulder by school resource officer Mark Dallas.

Bond has not been set and there is no information on when he will be due back in court.

