What keeps the St. Patrick’s Day traditions going in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Quad Cities devotes a whole weekend to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations every year, but for one devoted group it’s top of mind all year long.

The St. Patrick’s Day Society of the Quad Cities has been around since 1985. For 33 years the nonprofit has been hosting the Grand Parade during the weekend of St. Patrick’s’ Day.

With the celebration a Grand Marshal and Irish Mother are named. On Friday, March 16th the honors were handed to Patrick Raymond DeVine and Cathy Craig.

DeVine said it was "a great privilege" to be nominated and selected as the Grand Parade Marshal. Cathy said she was "ecstatic" and even shed a few tears of joy.

While these traditions carry on, management at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds decided to try something new and throw their own St. Patrick's Day bash for 2018.

The fairgrounds general manager Shawn Loter said he wanted to take advantage of the space the fairgrounds offers and put together an event. The party kicked off Friday, March 16th at 5 p.m., featuring several bands.

On Saturday (St. Patrick's Day), the fun was expected to pick back up at 11 a.m. with bagpipers, the Flying Leprechauns skydiving team, more live music and of course, corned beef and cabbage. Click here for more details on the party.