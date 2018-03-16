× Everything you need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the QC

The Quad Cities’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, beginning at the corner of 4th Ave. and 23rd St. in Rock Island.

ROUTE

The nation’s only bi-state St. Patrick’s parade will march through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Centennial Bridge to West 3rd St., and east through downtown Davenport, along an expanded route to the RiverCenter at East 3rd and Perry Streets.

WEATHER

Our meteorologist Eric Sorensen has helpfully forecasted temperatures throughout the parade, down to the minute–between 38 and 43 degrees. It’s warm enough to tempt thousands of Quad Citians to go outside after a harsh winter, but still relatively chilly, so dress in layers.

ROAD CLOSURES AND PARKING

Iowa-bound lanes on the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Police will shuttle traffic between Rock Island and Davenport on the Illinois-bound lanes.

Parts of 3rd St. between North Division and LeClaire Streets in Davenport will be also be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. No parking will be allowed along that section and along 2nd St., between Ripley and Brady Streets.

Parking will be available, however, in three garages:

RiverCenter Parking Ramp, 102 E. 2nd St.

Redstone Parking Ramp, 101 Main St.

Parking Ramp, 331 W. 3rd St.

HANDICAP ACCESSIBILITY

Viewing areas for people with disabilities have been designated by the City of Davenport: on the southside of the intersection of Ripley and West 3rd Streets, and inside the lobby of the RiverCenter.

RELATED EVENTS

A special Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The St. Patrick Society will host a post-parade bash including food, drinks, and live Irish music and dancing from 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St. Entrance is free for members. Non-members will be charged $15 at the door.