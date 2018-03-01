× Rock Island County Sheriff to Discuss Unique Illinois Primary Election on GMQC

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY – Sheriff Gerry Bustos is hoping to be reelected in November 2018, but first he has to face a former Rock Island County Sheriff in the Primary Election on Tuesday, March 20th.

Before he does, he is having “Breakfast With…” Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, March 14th to answer your questions. To ask one, fill out this form:

