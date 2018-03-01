× GMQC to Host Special Week of “Breakfast With…” Candidates, Leaders Ahead of Illinois Primary

MOLINE – The Illinois Primary is March 20th, 2018. It’s an important day for candidates and leaders in Rock Island County – several of whom will have “Breakfast With…” Good Morning Quad Cities the week of March 12th.

We want our viewers to use this opportunity to ask questions and be informed ahead of the election. Click the links below to learn more about who is appearing on GMQC and how you can submit your questions:

March 13th: Rock Island County Republican Chairman Emeritus Bill Bloom

March 14th: Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos

March 15th: Rock Island County Sheriff Candidate Keko Martinez

March 16th: Rock Island County Democratic Chair Doug House

