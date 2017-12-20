Woman assaults Des Moines County correctional officer during booking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for assaulting a correctional officer on Wednesday, December 20.

Police say Shareedah Rene Hogan, 25, was being processed in to the Des Moines County Correctional Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass when she became aggressive.

Police say Hogan began arguing with officers and attempted to punch and scratch several officers, hitting one of them in the face.

Hogan now faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge.

This incident was just the latest in a series of attacks on correctional officers around the area.