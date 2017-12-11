× Officers injured in reported assault at Des Moines County jail

Two officers at the Des Moines County jail have been injured in a reported assault that took place over the weekend.

According to a report by KBUR the incident happened Sunday afternoon, December 10th in the maximum-security part of the jail. Multiple inmates were involved in pinning down and assaulting an officer. As other officers assisted in breaking up the assault, another officer was injured.

Both injured officers were taken to the hospital, according to the report; there is no word on their conditions.

The jail was placed on lock-down after the incident.