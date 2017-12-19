New housing project makes room for more military families assigned to the Rock Island Arsenal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL-- Progress on a multimillion dollar housing project on the Rock Island Arsenal is slowly underway with six out of the 71 new homes complete as of Tuesday, December 19.

The Arsenal announced the project back in March.

The Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to Atherton Construction Company and Debcon Inc. for a total of $47.1 million.

The project includes construction of 30 duplex units and 41 single family homes.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the kids and the families back here on the Rock Island Arsenal, to make this a real vibrant community. It’s not just a place to come and work but it is a place to come and live,” says COL. Kenneth Tauke, Garrison Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal.

Tauke says about 400 members of the military and their families are assigned to the Quad Cities every year. The new homes will allow more families to live on the Arsenal as opposed to finding housing off the Island.

“Being a soldier, I moved a lot and you move in and out of houses and it's just challenging. It's much easier to move on to the installation,” says Tauke.

The project would make room for about two dozen more families assigned to the Arsenal.

“We had houses that were built in the 1970s, there were about 56 units and those units were quadplexes, so you were living on top of each other,” says Tauke

Mostly military members serving in the Army will fill the new home, but people serving in other branches can also take advantage of the new housing.

Families can start moving in the new homes as early as next summer.